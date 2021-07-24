Chester Junior Scott, age 80, died peacefully on July 16, 2021, in Sumter County, Florida.

Chester is survived by his daughter’s Sheila Scott (Tanja) of Center Hill, FL and Geneva Depaz of Abingdon, VA, his son’s David Scott (Karen) of Center Hill, FL, and Terry Scott (Pam) of Webster, FL, and his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his loving wife, Margie Lee Scott, of Hazard Kentucky.

Chester (Junior) was born on March 31, 1941, in Sardis, TN, to his parents Chester and Louis Scott. He moved to Florida and accepted a position as a Produce Manager at Bogarts and later went to Winn Dixie where he worked for more than 30 years.

Chester (Junior) was a great family man and a loving father. He married Margie on December 11, 1964, and the couple had four children together.

Chester was a social, active man who enjoyed reading his bible, showing unconditional love for his family, fishing, working in his yard, playing Dominos, watching old westerns and being a jokester for most of his life. His family and friends will always remember him as a dedicated and loving husband, father, and grandfather. He was a tender hearted, kind, and gentle soul who seen only the good in everyone he met.

A funeral is scheduled for July 27, 2021, from 12-2:00 PM at Baldwin Brothers located at 3990 E. SR 44, Suite 105 Wildwood, FL 34785, burial will take place following the service at Center Hill Cemetery in Center Hill, Florida. The family would like to thank each and everyone for their thoughts and prayers. Flowers and donations can be sent to Baldwin Brothers funeral home in Wildwood, FL.