Saturday, July 24, 2021
By Staff Report

Clyde A Teetsel, age 87, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 18, 2021 in The Villages, Florida.

He was born on September 14, 1933 in Catskill, New York to the late William R. and Nellie D. Teetsell. He served in the Air Force from 1952-1956 at which time he served in the Korean Conflict from 1953-1954. He graduated from Albany Medical Center Hospital School of Radiography and worked as an x-ray technician for Westchester Orthopedic Associates in White Plains New York until retirement. He was a lifelong member and officer of the Somers Volunteer Fire Department (Somers, NY), the VFW (various posts in NY and FL). As a resident of Florida, he was a member of the Lions Club and American Legion, a FEMA certified Community Emergency Response Team volunteer, and was an active member in the St. George Episcopal Church. He enjoyed golf, scuba diving, volunteering, and travel.

Clyde is survived by his wife, Elaine, beloved pets Bogey and Penny, and his six children – William (Carol) Teetsel, David (Amy) Teetsel, Paul Teetsel, Mary (John) Arzoumanian, Barbara (Jay) Webb, Raymond (Jennie) Teetsel and 9 grandchildren. He is survived by his sisters, Gertrude Keller and Vera Whitman, along with multiple nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his first wife, Janet, and his sisters, Ellen and Alfreda. Per his wishes, funeral services will be held near his hometown in New York, date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Honor Flight at honorflight.org.

