Mona Rawls Sutton of Belleview, Florida, passed away on July 18, 2021.

She was born in Ocala on October 10, 1929, to the late Van Hood and Lola Mae Rawls. She was preceded in death by her husband of sixty-three years, James R. (Jimmy) Sutton. She was a life-long resident of Marion County and a 1947 graduate of Ocala High School where she studied cosmetology. Mona was foremost a mother and homemaker but she worked outside the home at a variety of jobs, including working as an assembler and quality control inspector for Martin Marietta and owning and managing Slenderella Stout Shop on the square in Ocala. She was active in Baptist churches throughout her life and was a member of First Baptist Belleview at the time of her passing.

Mona is survived by her sons, David Sutton of Madison, Alabama, and John Sutton (Debbie), of Belleview, Florida; grandchildren Marshall Sutton (JoLeigh), Amanda Davis (Jeffrey), and Michael Sutton (Meghan); and six great grandchildren.

Mona will be remembered as a devoted and loving wife and mother and a woman of strong Christian faith and character.

A funeral service for Mona will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 27, at Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services, 910 E. Silver Springs Boulevard, Ocala. Visitation will be held from 10:00 till 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Highland Memorial Park.