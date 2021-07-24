88.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, July 24, 2021
type here...

Villager thankful for help after falling three times

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Recently I fell three times in public places on sidewalks. In each instance residents, people in the immediate area, came to my aid almost immediately.
First fall, they got me up, into my car so I was able to get home. The second one, a neighbor of a home I visited came, called Fire Rescue and the EMTs got me up, into my car and followed me home. The third fall a worker from the public building where I parked came to my aid. He immediately called Fire Rescue. They came, got me into their vehicle. Upon checking my blood pressure the ambulance service was called. Destination was the ER of The Villages hospital. These people were all very helpful, capable. The Villages – a good place to live. THANK YOU is not enough.

Jacqueline Nieman
Village of Santo Domingo

 

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Villager thankful for help after falling three times

A Village of Santo Domingo resident is grateful to those who came to her aid after she fell on three different occasions. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Photo of Cuban tree frog

A Village of Bonita resident loves the nature photos which appear in Villages-News.com. But she offers a word of caution about a photo of a Cuban tree frog. Read her Letter to the Editor.

People have false belief that COVID is over

A Village of Springdale resident, in a Letter to the Editor, worries that her neighbors and friends are under the false impression that “COVID is over” here in The Villages.

To the victor goes the spoils

In a Letter to the Editor, Lady Lake resident Hugo Buchanan describes an incident from 5th grade.

More hypocrisy from ex-President Trump

The Florida Democratic Party chairman accuses former President Trump of a “habitual pattern of hypocrisy, populism and demagoguery.” Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos