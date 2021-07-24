Villager thankful for help after falling three times

To the Editor:

Recently I fell three times in public places on sidewalks. In each instance residents, people in the immediate area, came to my aid almost immediately.

First fall, they got me up, into my car so I was able to get home. The second one, a neighbor of a home I visited came, called Fire Rescue and the EMTs got me up, into my car and followed me home. The third fall a worker from the public building where I parked came to my aid. He immediately called Fire Rescue. They came, got me into their vehicle. Upon checking my blood pressure the ambulance service was called. Destination was the ER of The Villages hospital. These people were all very helpful, capable. The Villages – a good place to live. THANK YOU is not enough.

Jacqueline Nieman

Village of Santo Domingo