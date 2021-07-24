Villagers’ adult son sentenced after stalking waitress at Cody’s restaurant

The adult son of a couple in The Villages has been sentenced after stalking a waitress at Cody’s Original Roadhouse restaurant at Lake Sumter Landing.

Michael Innis, 46, had been arrested Nov. 1 at his parents’ home at 2736 Midland Terrace in the Village of Hemingway, after the woman said the Cincinnati, Ohio native continued to contact her after she broke off their relationship. She also said that her new boyfriend discovered a note from Innis on the handle of his vehicle while it was parked at Cody’s. As Innis was being booked at the jail, a small bag containing cocaine was found in his pants.

Last week in Sumter County Court, he pleaded no contest to the stalking charge. He has been placed on probation for one year.