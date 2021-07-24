Woman with history of arrests in The Villages lands back behind bars

A woman with history of arrests in The Villages has landed back behind bars.

Krystal Barnett, 59, was booked Wednesday at the Lake County Jail on a Sumter County warrant charging her with failure to appear on a charge of disorderly intoxication.

She originally had been arrested on the charge May 30 at the Tate Gregory Villas. She said she had been “kicked out” of the home due to an argument she had with a male occupant. An officer attempted to make contact with the man, but he would not come to the door, the report said. Barnett, who had a half empty bottle of vodka in her backpack, said she had no other place to stay.

Barnett has been arrested last year after an attack on personnel at UF Health The Villages Hospital.