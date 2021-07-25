88.5 F
The Villages
Sunday, July 25, 2021
In the end it should be a personal choice

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

The CDC should publish hazardous warnings and recommended guidelines for both COVID/Delta viruses much in the same manner as the FDA publishes side effect warnings and guidelines on all prescription medications. The final decision for COVID/Delta virus masking, social distancing, hand washing, traveling, shopping, etc. should be mine – in the very same manner that I choose to, or not to, take a prescription drugs. Personal use of prescription drugs AND choices for combating COVID/Delta should BOTH be personal NOT regulated.

Jack Wood
Village of Pine Hills

 

