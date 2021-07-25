It’s sad enough we lost Katie Belle’s

To the Editor:
Please, no apartments in Spanish Springs. We are a retirement community. Sad enough we lost Katie Belle’s but to change to apartments would be a shame.
Kathleen Cook
Village of Santiago
