Sunday, July 25, 2021
It’s sad enough we lost Katie Belle’s

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Please, no apartments in Spanish Springs. We are a retirement community. Sad enough we lost Katie Belle’s but to change to apartments would be a shame.

Kathleen Cook
Village of Santiago

 

