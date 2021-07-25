Lawyer for Villager calls for dismissal of child porn possession charges

A lawyer is calling for the dismissal of child pornography possession charges faced by a 64-year-old resident of The Villages.

Attorney Richard D.Connor Jr. earlier this month in Lake County Court filed a motion to dismiss 15 felony charges of possession of obscene material against Robert Barry Conn, who lives at 797 Clifford Court in the Village of Pine Ridge. The New York native was arrested Jan. 31, 2020 at the Pine Ridge Pool on Moyer Loop and remains free on $150,000 bond.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office Cyber Crimes Unit in 2019 executed a search warrant targeting the IP address serviced by Comcast at Conn’s home address. The warrant led to the seizure of Conn’s Dell Inspiron desktop computer, which was turned over to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

The computer was found to contain some disturbing images, including:

• Images of a 2-year-old female and an 8-year-old female performing oral sex on an adult male.

• A 6-year-old female holding a purple phallic-like device.

• A juvenile female wearing a plaid skirt and no underwear, posed in a suggestive a manner.

• Numerous images too graphic to describe.

In his motion, Conn’s attorney contends it is not certain who may have had access to Conn’s computer. In addition, an independent forensic analysis showed that the files in question are “carved” files that “are deleted files which, according to the operating system, and the computer user, are gone, deleted, and not accessible.” The attorney also argues that Conn had “no ability” to “view the data which he is alleged to have been knowingly possessed.”

A hearing on the motion is set for Oct. 14.