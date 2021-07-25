88.5 F
The Villages
Sunday, July 25, 2021
Qualifying period announced for three seats on Lady Lake Commission

By Meta Minton

Three seats will be up for election later this year in Lady Lake and the qualifying period will take place next month.

The three seats are located in:

Ward 1 which is represented by Mayor Ruth Kussard of the Village of La Reynalda.

Ward 3 which is represented by Dan Vincent, a resident of Water Oak.

Ward 5 which is represented by Jim Rietz who was appointed last year to fill a vacancy created by the resignation  of Commissioner Jim Richards. Rietz is a resident of the Historic Side of The Villages.

The qualifying period will be from noon Monday, Aug. 9 to noon Friday, Aug. 13. Candidate petitions and information may be obtained from the Town Clerk’s Office at 409 Fennell Blvd.

