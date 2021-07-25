Sharon Seaman Van Bramer

Sharon Seaman “Shari” (Blodgett) Van Bramer died unexpectedly on 15 July, 2021 at The Villages Regional Hospital, The Villages, FL, of a complication resulting from a fall on 6/28/21 that fractured her femur. She was 74. She was the daughter of the late William I. “Bill” and Marjorie M. “Marge” (Seaman) Blodgett. She is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, David J. “Dave” Van Bramer, her two very much loved & successful sons, Scott D. (Melissa) of OH, and John W. (Dawn) of NC, and her four beloved grandchildren, Jake T. of VA, Emily A of OH, Katerina N. of NC & Rachel L of OH. She is also survived by her 3 sisters-in-law, Sandra A (Al) Inget, Donna M (Dave) Hayes, and Anne M (Derrick) Byrd, all of NY, a cousin, James H. Seaman, Jr of NY, as well as several in-law cousins, nieces and nephews, and many, many friends.

Shari has lived in Jonesville, NY, where she was raised; Parkersburg, WV; Belpre, OH, where she and Dave spent nearly 40 years; Wilmington, DE; Wassenaar, The Netherlands; and lastly, The Villages, FL, where she & Dave resided for the last 10 years. She graduated from Shenendehowa Central (Clifton Park, NY) Schools, and from Dean Junior College (Franklin, MA) with an Associate degree in Retailing. She worked part-time in several retail positions in NY and WV, as well as a dental receptionist for several dentists in WV and DE. She also worked as an optician’s assistant in Belpre, and lastly as a Mary Kay Consultant.

Shari’s hobbies were travel, enjoying family and friends, painting, knitting, playing bridge and Mahjong, and most recently golf. She was a very talented painter and many friends and family members enjoy her talent hanging in their homes. She loved her family and friends, and would travel at the drop of a dime to be with them, especially if they expressed a need to be helped. She was a very outgoing woman who had a charming smile and demeanor, and a very hearty distinctive infectious laugh.

Throughout her life, she was a volunteer for numerous activities including Cub Scout Leader; Belpre schools PTO member and officer; Parkersburg Catholic School Board member; American Woman’s Club of The Hague member & officer; Belpre Health Board member; member & president of the Catholic Woman’s Club of St Ambrose RC church, in Porterfield, OH; and a board member, and office assistant, for the Belpre Area Ministries Food Pantry. She was very active at St Ambrose church as a Eucharistic minister, head of bereavement dinners, as well as a member of their Woman’s Prayer/ Share group and their Scripture Study group. She was most happy working as a Mom, a neighborhood “Mom”, a Grand-mom, and being a friend to many.

She was a faith-filled prayerful Christian woman, serving in several capacities at the various Roman Catholic churches she had attended. She last attended St Vincent de Paul in Wildwood, FL. She had lots of faith and hope, believing that faith, as well as love, was a decision she could, and did, make, often.

Shari chose to be cremated. Dates and times for a memorial & rosary service at Hiers-Baxley Funeral Home at 3975 Wedgewood Ln, The Villages, and a funeral mass at St Vincent de Paul in Wildwood, FL will be announced upon completion of her cremation. A memorial and prayer service at Leavitt Funeral Home, 801 Victor St, in Belpre, OH, with subsequent burial in St Mary’s Cemetery, Little Hocking, OH will be held following the services in Florida, at a date and time to be announced.

Contributions may be made in her memory to the American Lung Association, especially in support of their excellent & effective Stop Smoking Program. Memorial contributions may also be made to Feeding America and Make-A-Wish Foundation.