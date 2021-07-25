Wilfred L. Bush

Wilfred (Will/Wilkie) L. Bush CWO4 USN Retired 76, The Villages, FL formerly of Waddington, NY passed away 20 July 2021 at the Leesburg hospital following a battle with pulmonary fibrosis.

He is survived by his loving wife of 37 years, Sandra (Troxell) Bush who was the love of his life, daughter Paula Hewlett (Cliff), Malone, NY, son William (Sylvia) Bush, Fort Hood Texas, brother Gary (Ann) Bush, Madrid, NY, sister Marilyn (Roy) Hickok, Indiana, granddaughter Tori Payton (Chris), a great granddaughter, Ila Payton, grandsons Geon Bush and Chase Honahan, granddaughters Makenna, and Azalea Bush and his twin brothers widow, Judy Bush, Seminole FL.

He was preceded in death by his father Emery G. Bush, mother Hildred C. (Gotham) Bush, twin brother William, brother, Robert, sister Mary Jane and son Geon Wilfred Bush.

He was born 21 September 1944 in Raymondville, NY and graduated from Madrid-Waddington High School in 1964.

He enlisted in the US Navy September 1965 starting a career in the top-secret Cryptologic rating that spanned 30 years with broken service in between. He initially enlisted in the Navy September 1965 Serving until September 1970 achieving the rank of E5. He again returned to the Navy April 1976 as an E4 advancing through the enlisted ranks to Chief Petty Officer (E7) 1983 and commissioned to Chief Warrant Officer CWO2 October 1984. Enlisted assignments included Great Lakes, Pensacola, FL, Washington, DC, Adak, Alaska, NSGD Pearl Harbor, Hawaii in Direct Support Aboard Submarines with PACFLT deployments on USS SWORDFISH (SSN 579) and USS HAWKBILL (SSN 666) and NSGA San Vito Italy. Officer assignments NSA, Fort Meade, San Vito, Italy, National Security Agency Fort Meade, MD, Division officer USS VALLEY FORGE (CG-50) where he had the distinction of being the first ever Cryptologic CWO assigned to a Pacific Fleet unit to be designated as a Surface Warfare Officer, NTTC Pensacola, FL. While at NTTC Pensacola, he was selected NTTC Pensacola and Chief of Naval Technical Training 1992 Officer Instructor of the Year. He assumed command as Commanding Officer, Defense Courier Service (DCS) Station San Diego CA August 1993. During his tenure, DCS Station San Diego was selected as the Pacific Region 1994 and 1995 DCS Station of the Year from 9 commands and the 1995 DCS Station of the Year from 32 commands worldwide. His final duty station was NETPDTC Pensacola.

A gifted speaker, he was requested to be guest speaker and officiating officer at 24 retirements and Limited Duty Officer/Chief Warrant Officer commissioning ceremonies. He received many awards and decorations for superior performance during his Navy career in addition to the following medals and ribbons. Defense Meritorious Service Medal (2), Meritorious Service Medal, Joint Service Commendation Medal, Navy Commendation Medal (2), Joint Service Achievement Medal, Navy Achievement Medal (2), Joint Meritorious Unit Award, Navy Meritorious Unit Award, Battle Efficiency Ribbon, Navy Good Conduct Medal (3), Navy Expeditionary Medal, National Defense Medal with bronze star, Armed Forces expeditionary Medal, Sea Service Ribbon and the Overseas Service Ribbon (2), Surface Warfare Officer Pin and Commanding Officer Ashore Pin.

After military retirement 2001, he worked as a government contractor SAIC and CSC until full retirement Dec 2006.

He and Sandy sold their home in Pensacola, Fl put household items in storage and took off living in their new motorhome traveling throughout the USA having fun and relaxing. He and Sandy enjoyed spending summer months traveling in their motorhome spending time at the family campground in Waddington, NY and visiting family and friends throughout the Eastern and Midwest State. He married the love of his life Sandra K. (Troxell) Bush while they were both stationed in San Vito Italy 19 August 1983.

He was a life time member of the VFW, the American Legion, DAV and AMVETS. He had the opportunity to visit many countries during his lifetime which reinforced his belief that he lived in the most wonderful country in the world. He was noted for his landscape designs and could turn any yard into a view of beauty. A DIY guy, he was always helping friend and neighbors no matter the problem.

On his street in the Villages he was known as the Mayor of Reedy Creek and his garage known as Bush Hardware.

Per his request there will be no viewing or services.

A “celebration of life” will be hosted at a later date