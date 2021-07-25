88.5 F
The Villages
Sunday, July 25, 2021
Woman who flipped golf cart in The Villages gets break in DUI case

By Meta Minton

Desiree Lynn Ashby

A woman who flipped a golf cart in The Villages was able to escape conviction on a drunk driving charge.

Last week in Sumter County Court, 53-year-old Desiree Lynn Ashby of Summerfield pleaded no contest to a charge of reckless driving which had been reduced from a charge of driving under the influence. She will lose her driver’s license for six months and has been placed on 12 months probation. She has also been ordered to perform 50 hours of community service.

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies were called at about 10:30 p.m. Dec. 11 to Buena Vista Boulevard at Parr Drive where a red golf cart was found on its side on the multi-modal path. An arrest report said Ashby’s eyes were bloodshoot and her speech was slurred. The Washington D.C. native told deputies that her sweatshirt dropped from the top of the golf cart, which made her swerve, causing the golf cart to tip over. A deputy informed Ashby that she was beginning a drunk driving investigation and Ashby “became very angry.” She said she just wanted to go home and take care of her dogs.

The deputy requested that she participate in field sobriety exercises.

“That’s not going to happen!” she said.

A silver Yeti tumbler was found in the golf cart and it contained a liquid that smelled like alcohol. Ashby was also found to be in possession of Amphetamine and Dextroamphetamine, the report said.

