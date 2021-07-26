No COVID-19 tests for those illegally entering our country

To the Editor:

In response to Manny Diaz’s allegations (unsubstantiated and unsupported by any actual facts) against a former president leads many of us to take a look at actual facts.

More than 1.2 million people illegally entered our borders since Diaz and fellow Democrats installed this current administration. What many folks may not know is that these illegals are being bussed and flown with no COVID tests and no valid ID’s and relocated to every state in this country at the enormous expense to U.S. taxpayers.

No vetting, no checking for diseases just entry into America. A question, does anyone else notice how healthy and well dressed and clean these people look after supposedly walking miles across hot and dusty Mexico? Who is funding this illegal operation Mr. Diaz?

Susan Trevison

Village of Tierra Del Sol South