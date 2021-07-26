92.9 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, July 26, 2021
type here...

No COVID-19 tests for those illegally entering our country

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

In response to Manny Diaz’s allegations (unsubstantiated and unsupported by any actual facts) against a former president leads many of us to take a look at actual facts.
More than 1.2 million people illegally entered our borders since Diaz and fellow Democrats installed this current administration. What many folks may not know is that these illegals are being bussed and flown with no COVID tests and no valid ID’s and relocated to every state in this country at the enormous expense to U.S. taxpayers.
No vetting, no checking for diseases just entry into America. A question, does anyone else notice how healthy and well dressed and clean these people look after supposedly walking miles across hot and dusty Mexico? Who is funding this illegal operation Mr. Diaz?

Susan Trevison
Village of Tierra Del Sol South

 

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Trump supporters should pay price for failure to get vaccinated

A Village of Summerhill resident, in a Letter to the Editor, argues that the unvaccinated should pay the price for their choice.

No COVID-19 tests for those illegally entering our country

A Village of Tierra Del Sol South resident contends that there is a flow of people across our southern border and they are not being tested for COVID-19. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Why no food truck at Hacienda Hills golf course?

A Village of Hacienda West resident is asking why a food truck hasn’t been sent to the Hacienda Hills Championship Golf Course. He expresses his suspicions in a Letter to the Editor.

Oh no, Joe!

A Village of Buttonwood resident, in a Letter to the Editor, argues that President Joe Biden can’t even field a softball question.

In the end it should be a personal choice

A Village of Pine Hills resident makes the case that choices about masking, traveling and social distancing should be left up to the individual. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos