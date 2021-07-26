Trump supporters should pay price for failure to get vaccinated

To the Editor:

I suggest anyone who has refused the vaccine and ends up in a hospital with COVID-19 should have to pay the entire cost of treatment by himself.

Why should the rest of us pay the increased insurance rates this pandemic is going to cost us when pro-Trump America has decided that vaccine refusal is a test of loyalty? The recent Trump rally in Arizona was attended by thousands of unmasked, and potentially unvaccinated, people and will no doubt be a super spreader of the disease. More than 99 percent of those now dying from the disease are unvaccinated.

Florida’s latest COVID-19 death rate is almost double the national figure, and we rank fourth for current hospitalizations.

But when pollsters ask about vaccine intentions, they record that only 54 percent of Republicans want to be vaccinated as soon as possible. All told, Trump support predicts a state’s vaccine refusal better than average income or education level. A huge swath of this nation is refusing a lifesaving vaccine, all to declare their allegiance to a former president and political party who weaponized this pandemic from the moment it began, and turned it into a partisan event.

Carole Thompson

Village of Summerhill