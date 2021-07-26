92.9 F
The Villages
Monday, July 26, 2021
Why no food truck at Hacienda Hills golf course?

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Why is it that when Tierra Del Sol’s dining room went under renovation a food truck, tables and chairs immediately appeared. Why hasn’t The Villages management put a food truck at Hacienda Hills Championship Golf Course? I suspect this is intentional.
The attendance is down as well as their revenues. Months ago we were promised that apartments, pool, restaurant and many more amenities would be forth coming yet nothing has happened. I believe The Villages has embarked on a course to show that this course a failing venture, so as to set the stage to close the course and build more homes or apartments. There is no other logical reason why a food truck was not immediately established. If a food truck was at Hacienda attendance and revenues would rise. I challenge you to ask the question if you dare. By the way, the grass in the cleared land is three feet high.

Carl King
Village of Hacienda West

 

