To the Editor:

Good question that Carl King has asked – why didn’t they put a food truck at Hacienda Hills golf course like they did at Tierra del Sol?

They are supposed to build apartments, pool and a restaurant at the Hacienda Hills site. If they weren’t going to do anything in that area for over two years, seems like they could have left the Hacienda pool.

Marta McKenzie

Village of De La Vista North