Villager forced to remove Astro turf put down by previous homeowner

By Meta Minton

A Villager has been forced to remove Astro turf put down by the previous owner of her home in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

Suzanne Titone purchased the home at 3028 Twisted Oak Way in the Village of Sanibel in 2020 for $299,900. She bought the home from David and Pam Sapp who purchased the home in 2012 for $196,000. They were the home’s original owners.

Titone, who still has a primary address in North Andover, Mass., was apparently unaware of the Astro turf put down by the home’s previous owner. Her home was in violation of deed compliance rules, but she applied to the Architectural Review Committee, seeking permission for changes that would bring the property back into compliance.

A homeowner is removing this
A homeowner is removing this Astro turf, put down by the property’s previous owner.

Titone’s July 7 application to the ARC was denied, with members asking for a site plan showing the dimensions to the property line for the rehabilitation project.

A revised plan was reviewed Wednesday by the Architectural Review Committee. It indicated that the Astro turf has been removed. She wants to cover the offending area with tan rock. She has hired a landscaping company to perform the work.

The ARC approved Titone’s second application.

Last year, a woman in the Edgewater Bungalows was fined $1,800 over her Astro turf at a home for which she paid $615,000. She said the installation of the Astro turf cost her $4,000. She was forced to remove it after a lengthy battle with the Community Development District 6 Board of Supervisors.

