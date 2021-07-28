We are inconveniencing the responsible people for the convenience of the irresponsible people

To the Editor:

It is a sad day in Florida – one of our major hospital systems – Advent- is suspending elective procedures to accommodate the high number of irresponsible people who qualify and chose not to get vaccinated and contracted COVID. (By the time this publishes there may be more).

Why is it, that even in Florida, the responsible people are inconvenienced for the benefit of the irresponsible? If you choose not to be vaccinated or mask up – that is your right. But the ramification of your decision is your responsibility – not that of the politicians, the federal, state or local government, or your vaccinated fellow citizens. They have all done their part.

Steve Bressi

Village of St. Charles