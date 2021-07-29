Carolyn M. Kozloski, formerly of Avoca and Falls, PA, went home to her Lord on Friday, July 9, 2021.

Daughter of Michael and Ann McAndrew, she was born on January 13, 1945 and was the sixth of seven children. At the time, she was the smallest “preemie” ever born at the local hospital. She was a quiet and humble person; yet strong, talented and adventurous. She mastered numerous skills including needlepoint and quilting and made many beautiful items for her children and grandchildren. She was fun loving and enjoyed “oldies” music; having taught her daughters how to jitterbug. She attended her kids’ events regularly, stole chocolate from their baskets at Easter time, was known to play a mean game of badminton, built snowmen in the winter and genuinely loved spending time with her kids and family. A strong person, she survived many challenges in her life: open heart surgery at 48, being struck by a car that required brain surgery in 2003 and numerous other physical issues. Yet she never let on, even to her family, how much she was hurting. Her belief in God and unwavering Catholic faith kept her going. She was still quick to smile and laugh.

A retired Registered Nurse, she is survived by her husband of 54 years, Stanley, and four children: Diane Boone (John), Steven Kozloski (Tami), Karin Antonuccio (Frank) and Kathryn Quinn (Ron); plus, one granddaughter and eight grandsons. Also surviving are, brother Charles and sisters Jean, Claire and Barbara.

As a 20-year resident of Florida, she enjoyed both her family and friends. She was an avid reader and especially enjoyed playing Samba or Mahjong and the people she met while playing. Her laugh was contagious, even though she was normally on the quiet side. Because of her adventurous spirit, she enjoyed cruises and traveling to other places in the world and was looking forward to future excursions. She has just taken her greatest excursion yet, traveling to her Lord in Heaven, where she shall experience unending wonders! She travels with all the love of her family and friends. She is at peace, experiencing the wonders of heaven with her sister Theresa, brother Joe and her parents, Michael and Ann McAndrew. We will miss you.

A mass of Christian burial will take place at St. Timothy Catholic Church on Thursday August 5, 2021 at 8:30 AM.