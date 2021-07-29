78.8 F
The Villages
Thursday, July 29, 2021
CDC offers guidance on protecting yourself and others from COVD-19

By Villages-News Editorial

Things are changing fast on the COVID-19 front. Just when we enjoyed getting back to “normal,” it appears that return to freedom is under threat.
Here are some reminders about protecting yourself and others from COVID-19:

  • If you are fully vaccinated, you can participate in many of the activities that you did before the pandemic.
  • To maximize protection from the Delta variant and prevent possibly spreading it to others, wear a mask indoors in public if you are in an area of substantial or high transmission.
  • Wearing a mask is most important if you have a weakened immune system or if, because of your age or an underlying medical condition, you are at increased risk for severe disease, or if someone in your household has a weakened immune system, is at increased risk for severe disease, or is unvaccinated. If this applies to you or your household, you might choose to wear a mask regardless of the level of transmission in your area.
  • You should continue to wear a mask where required by laws, rules, regulations, or local guidance.

