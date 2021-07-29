Judge renders decision on bond for Villager who wants out of jail

A judge has rendered a decision on bond for an 84-year-old Villager who claims he’s too frail to be in jail.

Judge Paul Millitello denied bond Tuesday for Morris Wolff who has been lodged since July 9 at the Sumter County Detention Center.

Wolff, who lives in the Village of Mallory Square, is next scheduled to appear Sept. 9 for a pre-trial hearing in Sumter County Court.

He was arrested after skipping a court date on a trespassing charge. He had been arrested in October after an unwanted appearance at Palmer Legends Country Club, from which he has been banned.

In a motion seeking bond, Wolff’s attorney described his client as “an elderly man in poor health.”

Wolff is frequently seen riding his bicycle around The Villages and takes great pride in his tennis skills.

In 2016, Wolff and his tennis doubles partner, Cheng Hung, won a spot in the Florida Seniors Games record book. The following year, Wolff was arrested during a tennis match at the Tierra Del Sol tennis courts.

Wolff has a long list of arrests in The Villages, including a charge that he misrepresented himself during a meeting at the Millhorn Law Firm in The Villages.

Wolff was convicted of family abuse in 1999 in Hawaii and disorderly conduct in 1991 in Georgia.