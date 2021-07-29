76.5 F
The Villages
Friday, July 30, 2021
Lakeside Landings woman will have to wait for decision on bond modification

By Meta Minton

Denisa Seymour
A Lakeside Landings woman facing two felony counts of cruelty to a child will have to wait to see if a judge is willing to modify the conditions of her bond.

Denisa Seymour, 38, who lives on Admiral Way at the development in Oxford, was arrested after an investigation by the Department of Children and Families. One child described himself as a “human punching bag.” Another described an ability to hide to escape Seymour’s “anger” over “work-related things.” The children also told of Seymour’s use of a wooden spoon to strike them. The exact relationship of the children to Seymour was redacted from the arrest report due to the sensitivity of the case.

Seymour, who remains free on $4,000 bond, through her attorney Jaimie Washo Spivey, has asked for a change to her bond conditions. A hearing on the motion, which had been set for this week, has been delayed until Aug. 24.

When she was released, Seymour was forbidden to have contact with the children she allegedly victimized as well as “any minor children.” The condition is “vague and it is difficult to comply with in regard to grocery shopping, medical appointments and other necessities of life where children may be present,” Spivey wrote in a motion to modify pretrial release, on file in Sumter County Court.

