Thursday, July 29, 2021
Oxford man arrested with marijuana hidden in Wendy’s fast-food bag

By Meta Minton

Keith Sylvester Rawlings Jr.
An Oxford man was arrested after marijuana was found hidden in his Wendy’s fast-food bag.

Keith Sylvester Rawlings Jr., 30, was driving a Buick at 8:44 p.m. eastbound on State Road 44 when he was pulled over when a check of his license plate revealed the vehicle’s registered owner had a suspended license, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. The officer verified that Rawlings has been convicted six times for driving while license suspended.

The officer noticed a Wendy’s fast-foot bag on Rawlings’ lap. A clear plastic bag containing marijuana was found in the Wendy’s bag.

Rawlings was arrested on charges of driving while license suspended, possession of marijuana and possession of drug equipment. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $3,150 bond.

