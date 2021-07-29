Resident of The Villages arrested after altercation at nearby trailer park

A resident of The Villages was arrested after an altercation at a nearby trailer park.

Ishmen Mandinga Dorsey, 45, who lists an address at 3442 Inverary Ave. in the Village of Dunedin, was arrested on a felony charge of battery by strangulation Wednesday afternoon after a disturbance call at the Eagle Woods mobile home park on State Road 44.

Dorsey’s wife said she went to lay down on the bed when Dorsey pinned her down with his body weight, put his hand over her mouth and used his other hand to squeeze her throat, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. She was able to break free and run away.

When interviewed by police, Dorsey kept repeating, “I didn’t mean to hurt her,” the report said.

He was taken into custody and booked without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center.