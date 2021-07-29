Residents wonder if The Villages will require masks at recreation centers

Residents are beginning to wonder if The Villages will soon be requiring masks at facilities here in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

The Centers for Disease Control has declared the entire state of Florida “a high transmission area.” Florida has been leading the nation in new COVID-19 infections.

For now, the masks are still off at recreation facilities.

Will a change in policy be coming?

“Now that the CDC has updated its mask requirements for all vaccinated to wear mask indoors, it’s time for The Villages Recreation Department to require all vaccinated or not who are in rec centers to wear a mask,” said Kathy Strope of the Village of Silver Lake.

She said the sheer numbers mandate going back to masks.

“We also have a lot out-of-town visitors and younger adults here for the summer,” Strope said.

Many residents are worried that without masks, COVID-19 could regain a foothold here in The Villages.

