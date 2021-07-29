78.8 F
The Villages
Thursday, July 29, 2021
Woman arrested at Wawa after refusal to provide identity to police

By Meta Minton

Stacy Steady
Stacy Steady

A woman was arrested at the Wawa convenience store in Oxford after her refusal to provide her identity to police.

Stacy Lynn Steady, 43, of Summerfield, was a passenger in a gold Ford Explorer with Tennessee license plates shortly before 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Wawa at U.S. 301 and County Road 466. An officer approached the vehicle and asked its occupants for identification. Steady was uncooperative and provided false names and false dates of birth, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. She also pulled away from the officer who had attempted to detain her.

Steady, who had been arrested in 2019 in a fraudulent check scheme, was arrested on charges of providing a false name to a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest. Police also found Steady was warrant on a Marion County warrant charging her with violating her probation.

She was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center.

