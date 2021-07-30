67-year-old Villager sentenced to jail time after golf cart DUI

A 67-year-old Villager has been sentenced to 10 days in jail after she was convicted on a charge of driving under the influence after her arrest last year with a bottle of vodka in a golf cart.

Pamela Claire Maroney of the Village of Duval pleaded no contest to a DUI charge Thursday in Sumter County Court. She was booked that same day at the Sumter County Detention Center to begin serving her 10-day sentence. She will lose her driver’s license for five years, was ordered to perform 100 hours of community service and has been placed on probation for one year.

She was found passed out in a Yamaha golf cart on Nov. 1 in the 1400 block of Red Ash Place in the Village of Duval, according to an arrest report. There was an open bottle of Smirnoff vodka near her feet. After she was woken up, she was fidgeting and said she did not know where she lived. She declined to participate in field sobriety exercises and provided breath samples that registered .197 and .190 blood alcohol content.

In 2019, Maroney lost her driver’s license for six months after she was found with a half-empty 200ml bottle of Smirnoff vodka under the seat of her Buick, which was parked at Cody’s at Lake Sumter Landing. The Minnesota native was ticketed last year after her Buick collided with a golf cart, leaving the driver of that vehicle with head trauma.

She was also convicted in 2014 on a charge of driving under the influence in Minnesota.