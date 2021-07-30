87.4 F
The Villages
Friday, July 30, 2021
88-year-old Villager celebrates after first hole-in-one

By Wes Brooks

An 88-year-old Villager has finally crossed “getting a hole-in-one” off his bucket list.

Al Weihl had been golfing for 68 years before finally scoring the lucky ace at Tarpon Boil Executive Golf Course.

Al Weihl

He lined up on the second hole and stroked a perfectly lobbed pitching wedge to the front of the green and his ball rolled into the heart of the hole. 

Over joyed by his accomplishment, Weilh exclaimed, “I’m adding another 88 years of Beautiful days in The Villages to my bucket list.”

If you get a hole-in-one, share the news at [email protected]

