Levi Michael Campbell passed away July 26, 2021 in Summerfield, FL at the age of 39. Levi was a loving father, son, brother, uncle and partner. He was born February 20, 1982 in Brighton, Colorado to his loving parents, Mike and Becky. Raised in Northeastern Colorado, Levi completed all levels of school in the Weld County RE3J school district. He was a graduate of Weld Central High School and proud to be a “Rebel”. Levi excelled in football and basketball during his high school years. He was awarded Allstate Linebacker during his senior year of football.

Upon completion of high school, Levi studied to be an electrician. He worked in various construction roles across several states. He was proud to complete his Electrician Journeyman training in 2015. Levi was always hardworking and proud of what he accomplished.

Levi met Sarah Hensley in 2009. They became the proud parents of son, Logan, the same year. Levi was so proud to be a father and he loved Logan more than anything. The trio moved to Florida in 2016. Although Levi and Sarah decided to separate, Logan remained Levi’s most important priority in life and Levi continued to live and work in Florida.

In 2018, Levi met Kendria Bata. Together they blended their families and enjoyed life with many plans for the future. Levi cared deeply for her children, Shiloh and Jake.

Surviving members include his father Mike (Tina) Campbell of Commerce City, CO., mother Becky Bruntz of Dunnellon, FL, son Logan Campbell of Summerfield, FL; brothers Michael (Stephanie) Belarde of Ft. Collins, CO., Luke (Rita) Campbell of Keenesburg, CO. and Isaac Campbell of Commerce City, CO along with nephews Curtis, Garrett and Tim. Levi is also survived by partner Kendria Bata of Ocala, FL, her children Shiloh and Jake and a large extended loving circle of family and friends.

Celebration of Life is pending.