Lois Russell Shelton went to be with the Lord on Friday, July 23, 2021. Lois was 92 years old, born in Coatesville, PA, lived in Wayne, PA later relocating to The Villages, FL.

Lois loved bowling, dancing, making floral arrangements, traveling, and cooking (famous for her Pumpkin Chiffon Pie and Pecan Lassies), but most of all she loved her family.

Lois is survived by her husband of 73 years, William B. Shelton Jr., children; Lori S. Reber, William B. Shelton, III (Terri), PollyGale Raynor (Bill), Sue Ellen Bledsoe (Scott), and 7 grandchildren.

Lois will be remembered as being a very loving, caring person who was always positive. Her wisdom in her final days advised us all “If you’re not happy, or having fun, then go home!”. She will be missed by all.

Services to be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be sent to the Alzheimer’s Association.