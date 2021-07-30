80.7 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, July 31, 2021
type here...

Lois Russell Shelton

By Staff Report

Lois Shelton
Lois Shelton

Lois Russell Shelton went to be with the Lord on Friday, July 23, 2021. Lois was 92 years old, born in Coatesville, PA, lived in Wayne, PA later relocating to The Villages, FL.

Lois loved bowling, dancing, making floral arrangements, traveling, and cooking (famous for her Pumpkin Chiffon Pie and Pecan Lassies), but most of all she loved her family.

Lois is survived by her husband of 73 years, William B. Shelton Jr., children; Lori S. Reber, William B. Shelton, III (Terri), PollyGale Raynor (Bill), Sue Ellen Bledsoe (Scott), and 7 grandchildren.

Lois will be remembered as being a very loving, caring person who was always positive. Her wisdom in her final days advised us all “If you’re not happy, or having fun, then go home!”. She will be missed by all.

Services to be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be sent to the Alzheimer’s Association.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Comparisons of Hitler and Trump shouldn’t spark outrage

A Village of St. Charles resident, in a Letter to the Editor, argues that people shouldn’t be outraged by comparisons of Trump and Hitler.

Don’t believe the Developer’s propaganda on Rep. Brett Hage

A Village of Belvedere resident points to a story praising state Rep. Brett Hage which appeared in the Developer-owned The Villages Daily Sun. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Unfair treatment of The Italian Paisans Club in The Villages

The head of The Italian Paisans Club, in a Letter to the Editor, makes some strong charges about alleged bias his club is facing.

Those responsible for Jan. 6 attacks should pay the price

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Dunedin resident contends those responsible for the Jan. 6 attacks should pay the price.

Don’t blame Gov. DeSantis

A Village of Mallory Square resident argues you can’t blame Gov. DeSantis for COVID-19. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos