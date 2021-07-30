Merging of The Villages Fire Rescue with Sumter County

To the Editor:

To all persons reading this, I would like to voice that I STRONGLY OPPOSE Sumter County absorbing The Villages Fire Rescue for the reasons listed below:

The issue that started this was the outrageous wait times for ambulances due to AMR not having enough resources to meet the needs of The Villages and Sumter County Residents. This was an obvious error in judgment on Sumter County’s part. Let me point out that SUMTER COUNTY entered into this contract with AMR NOT The Villages. The issues did not start due to negligence by The Villages Fire Rescue, it started because of Sumter County’s negligence. Trying to take over The Villages Fire Rescue is not going to correct the TRUE issue here which is the ability to respond and transport patient in a timely manner by the company Sumter County contracted to do service with. Sumter County is deflecting the real issue (patient transport) which lies with AMR and now placing their attention on something else.

The Villages Fire Rescue brings valuable services to its residents beyond just responding to fire and medical calls. The Villages Fire Rescue offers programs to their residents that save lives. These programs include; The smoke detector program, AED program, and CPR. Those living in the Villages and working there all have access to these programs and they are used regularly. These programs are operated and run by administrative personnel and do not take firefighters away from calls. Residents have grown to expect these programs and services from the Villages Fire Rescue. These programs help residents save lives.

Lastly, removing The Villages Fire Department is going to create staffing issues and create issues with the quality of care provided to the residents. The Villages Fire Rescue has a 3-man minimum. Sumter County has a 2-man minimum. By eliminating The Villages Fire Rescue, you are removing highly skilled and trained Firefighter/EMTs Firefighter/Paramedics that have years of experience with these residents from the community. Knowing good and well Sumter County will NOT match or beat their current compensation package forcing them to go to other fire services outside of Sumter County that can provide the income and benefits they need to support their families. Leaving the residents with a lower quality of care and less experience staff. It’s not a stretch to see every unit gone from a single Village Fire station on separate calls, now imaging having to close a station because you don’t have the staff to man the station.

The Villages Fire Rescue has been around for over 20 years! That means they have been doing things right for over 20 years! Don’t let Sumter County try to distract you from the real issue that started this, which is the inability to respond and transport patients in a timely manner because of their negligence in contracting a company that could provide the proper resources. Not to mention the huge conflict of interest Sumter County has with AMR, being the director of AMR is Steven Kennedy’s wife.

Lucy Sin Claire

The Villages Fire Rescue