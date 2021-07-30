88.9 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, July 30, 2021
type here...

Merging of The Villages Fire Rescue with Sumter County

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

To all persons reading this, I would like to voice that I STRONGLY OPPOSE Sumter County absorbing The Villages Fire Rescue for the reasons listed below:
The issue that started this was the outrageous wait times for ambulances due to AMR not having enough resources to meet the needs of The Villages and Sumter County Residents. This was an obvious error in judgment on Sumter County’s part. Let me point out that SUMTER COUNTY entered into this contract with AMR NOT The Villages. The issues did not start due to negligence by The Villages Fire Rescue, it started because of Sumter County’s negligence. Trying to take over The Villages Fire Rescue is not going to correct the TRUE issue here which is the ability to respond and transport patient in a timely manner by the company Sumter County contracted to do service with. Sumter County is deflecting the real issue (patient transport) which lies with AMR and now placing their attention on something else.
The Villages Fire Rescue brings valuable services to its residents beyond just responding to fire and medical calls. The Villages Fire Rescue offers programs to their residents that save lives. These programs include; The smoke detector program, AED program, and CPR. Those living in the Villages and working there all have access to these programs and they are used regularly. These programs are operated and run by administrative personnel and do not take firefighters away from calls. Residents have grown to expect these programs and services from the Villages Fire Rescue. These programs help residents save lives.
Lastly, removing The Villages Fire Department is going to create staffing issues and create issues with the quality of care provided to the residents. The Villages Fire Rescue has a 3-man minimum. Sumter County has a 2-man minimum. By eliminating The Villages Fire Rescue, you are removing highly skilled and trained Firefighter/EMTs Firefighter/Paramedics that have years of experience with these residents from the community. Knowing good and well Sumter County will NOT match or beat their current compensation package forcing them to go to other fire services outside of Sumter County that can provide the income and benefits they need to support their families. Leaving the residents with a lower quality of care and less experience staff. It’s not a stretch to see every unit gone from a single Village Fire station on separate calls, now imaging having to close a station because you don’t have the staff to man the station.
The Villages Fire Rescue has been around for over 20 years! That means they have been doing things right for over 20 years! Don’t let Sumter County try to distract you from the real issue that started this, which is the inability to respond and transport patients in a timely manner because of their negligence in contracting a company that could provide the proper resources. Not to mention the huge conflict of interest Sumter County has with AMR, being the director of AMR is Steven Kennedy’s wife.

Lucy Sin Claire
The Villages Fire Rescue

 

Headlines

Villages Honor Flight plans music bingo fundraiser in October

News
Villages Honor Flight is planning a music bingo fundraiser in October. Don't wait to get your tickets. Seating is limited.
Read more

Bridgeport Recreation Center Cape Hatteras Room to be closed for maintenance

News
The Bridgeport Recreation Center Cape Hatteras Room will be closed for maintenance. We've got the dates.
Read more

Attorney General takes aim at company that cheated Villagers

News
Attorney General Ashley Moody is taking aim at a local landscaping company that targeted Villagers with false promises and incomplete work.
Read more

Landscaper who wanted beer arrested at pricey home in The Villages

Crime
A landscaper who said he wanted beer was arrested after tripping an alarm at a pricey home in The Villages.
Read more

Residents wonder if The Villages will require masks at recreation centers

News
Residents are beginning to wonder if The Villages will soon be requiring masks at facilities here in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown. Share your thoughts in a Letter to the Editor at [email protected]
Read more

More Headlines

Lakeside Landings woman will have to wait for decision on bond modification

Crime
A Lakeside Landings woman facing two felony counts of cruelty to a child will have to wait to see if a judge is willing to modify the conditions of her bond.
Read more

Judge renders decision on bond for Villager who wants out of jail

Crime
A judge has rendered a decision on bond for an 84-year-old Villager who claims he’s too frail to be in jail.
Read more

Resident of The Villages arrested after altercation at nearby trailer park

Crime
A resident of The Villages was arrested after an altercation at a nearby trailer park.
Read more

Woman arrested at Wawa after refusal to provide identity to police

Crime
A woman was arrested at the Wawa convenience store in Oxford after her refusal to provide her identity to police.
Read more

Teen taken to Brownwood ER after crashing mother’s car into chain link fence

Crime
A teen was taken to UF Health-The Villages Hospital Brownwood ER after crashing her mother’s car into a chain link fence.
Read more
Load more
NewsCrimeNewsletterObituariesBreaking NewsLetters to the EditorPhotosTown Square EntertainmentOpinionsAround FloridaSportsEntertainmentSoftballBusinessHealth