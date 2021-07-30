87.4 F
The Villages
Friday, July 30, 2021
Patricia Donahue

By Staff Report

Pat Donahue
Pat Donahue

Patricia “Pat” Donahue, of Summerfield, FL died on July 26, 2021. Born in Kittery, Maine and raised in Portsmouth, NH. Pat moved to Florida in 1994 from Virginia, where she retired from G.T.E as a telephone operator. She lived at The Spruce Creek South Community for 27 years.

At one time she had been a member of the Travel Club, ladies 9 hole golfers, shuffleboard, silver liners line dancers, Dixie Club, New England Club, Veterans Club, and The Ritzi Red Hats and Singles Club. Pat was of the Catholic faith. She and her Husband Ray founded the Boosters Club of the Choral Dept. at their son’s High School in Woodbridge, VA in 1980 and it’s still going strong. She is survived by her son Michael (and wife Vicki) of Woodbridge, VA. The Family wishes in lieu of flowers to please make donations to: Hospice of Marion County, 3231 SW 34th Ave. Ocala, FL 34474. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Hiers- Baxley Funeral Services of The Villages, FL. Due to the Pandemic, a Private funeral service will be at the Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, FL. Services will be held, Monday, August 2, 2021 at 11:00am

