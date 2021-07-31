COVID-19 cases on the upswing in three local counties

For the seven-day-period ending Thursday, Florida reported 502.7 new cases per 100,000 population.

The seven-day period ending June 17 was the recent low, with only 47.6 cases per 100,000 population. The number of cases has increased 9.4 times over that low in just six weeks.

The chart below shows the current surge for the state of Florida, Sumter County, and neighboring Lake and Marion counties.

As of July 28, only Louisiana is worse than Florida for new COVID cases per population.

To see the full weekly report, including a comparison of Florida to all the states in the United States and the United States compared to other important countries, click here