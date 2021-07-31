92.9 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, July 31, 2021
type here...

Gallinule On A Branch At Sharon Wiechens Nature Preserve

By Staff Report

Check out this purple gallinule balancing on a branch at the Sharon Rose Wiechens Nature Preserve. Thanks to Cathy Johnson for sharing!

Gallinule On A Branch At Sharon Wiechens Nature Preserve
Gallinule On A Branch At Sharon Wiechens Nature Preserve

Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

New commissioners cost us a hospital

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Osceola Hills resident blames three Sumter County commissioners for pushing a new hospital into the arms of Lake County.

Statue of Liberty weeps as we shun valid asylum seekers

A Village of Buttonwood resident writes that the Statue of Liberty must be weeping at the sight of valid asylum seekers being turned away from our great nation.

Our politicians need to understand urgency of climate change

A Village of Mallory Square resident argues that our political leaders need to make climate change a priority. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Comparisons of Hitler and Trump shouldn’t spark outrage

A Village of St. Charles resident, in a Letter to the Editor, argues that people shouldn’t be outraged by comparisons of Trump and Hitler.

Don’t believe the Developer’s propaganda on Rep. Brett Hage

A Village of Belvedere resident points to a story praising state Rep. Brett Hage which appeared in the Developer-owned The Villages Daily Sun. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos