Saturday, July 31, 2021
Hollis Ann Halvatzis

By Staff Report

Hollis “Holly” Ann Halvatzis (Swisher) was a loyal and caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. She passed away unexpectedly July 19, 2021.

She was born to Eugene and Rebecca “June” Swisher on April 26, 1952 in Pittsburgh, PA. Holly graduated from Penn Hills Senior High School and completed some college. Holly married the love of her life of nearly 40 years, Gus Halvatzis, in 1981 in Pittsburgh, PA. From PA, Holly and Gus moved to Houston, TX, then Oviedo, FL (11 years), Chuluota, FL (3 years), and happily retired to The Villages, FL in 2004. Holly was a bookkeeper for many years but much preferred playing golf (hole-in-one: Havana Country Club), swimming, reading American history books, watching movies and documentaries, and cooking delicious Greek food. Holly was a member of the St. Mark’s Greek Orthodox Church (Belleview, FL) and enjoyed volunteering with the bakery at the annual Greek Fest.

Holly is survived by her husband Gus; sons Dean Halvatzis (Susan) and Chris Levine (Amanda); granddaughters Jenna and Cate Levine, and grandson Andrew Halvatzis; sister Candida “Candi” (Swisher) Kaplan (Barry); sister Cynthia “Cindi” (Swisher) Dopler (Gregory); and many cherished nieces, nephews, great- nieces and nephews, and great- great- nieces and nephews.

A small funeral service is planned for Friday, July 23, 2021 at Compassionate Cremations and Funerals in Oviedo, FL. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.

