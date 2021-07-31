Jeff Gower named chairman of this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s in The Villages

Jeff Gower, financial advisor with Edward Jones, has joined the Alzheimer’s Association as the 2021 Walk to End Alzheimer’s event chair in The Villages.

The Villages Walk to End Alzheimer’s is set for Oct. 9.

“Having seen this event grow across 600 communities nationwide, I’m very excited to see this Walk take off here in The Villages. I’ve known too many family members, friends and clients right here in our community who have been devastated by this disease, and now they have an opportunity to fight back,” Gower said.

According to the Alzheimer’s Association, more than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease – a leading cause of death in the United States. Additionally, more than 11 million family members and friends provide care to people living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias.

The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research programs. Although last year’s event was mainly virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Alzheimer’s Association is moving forward with plans to host the event in person this fall.

“Last year, it was so amazing to see our Walk teams put on their purple and embrace the Walk right in their own neighborhoods,” Walk Director Terry Boynton said. “So, we can only imagine how purple The Villages will turn on Oct. 9. But, as the health and safety of our participants, volunteers and staff remain our top priorities, we will also continue to offer options to participate online and in the community.”

To register and receive the latest updates on this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s, visit www.alz.org/walk.