John D. Kuyper

He loved a grand slam bridge game and he always made time for a round of golf!

John Kuyper recently made his transition. Although his passing was unexpected, his sons Lance and Jason Kuyper of California and daughter Gretchen Fitzpatrick of Illinois, along with John’s sister Rena Benedict are grateful for the opportunity John had to live his dream in The Villages, Florida.

John was from Minnesota and before coming to Florida in 2010 he had careers in banking, manufacturing, and real estate. He was proud of installing one of the first computer systems for the state of North Dakota.

John achieved a hole-in-one and was a member of ASGA American Singles Golf Association and Singles Golfers of The Villages. He also attained Life Master Status in bridge and his bridge partners will miss his enthusiasm for a good game.

Unity Spiritual Center near The Villages was a special place for John as a former Board president, Building Committee member, and Unity Men’s Group Participant.

A Celebration of Life will be help at USC, 509 CR 469, Fruitland Park, Florida on Sunday, August 8 at 3:00 pm. All are invited to attend and participate in an open microphone opportunity to share experiences of their good times with John.

A cookie and coffee reception will follow in the community room. John loved those times for fellowship- feel free to pass this notice doing to anyone who might wish to participate.