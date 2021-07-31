92.9 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, July 31, 2021
type here...

New commissioners cost us a hospital

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

The new Sumter County commissioners have cost us a hospital. Oren Miller, Gary Search, and Craig Estep were laser-focused on punishing the Developer with no regard to the collateral damage that their excessive impact fee would have on all businesses wanting to expand in Sumter. Meanwhile, the Lake County commissioners were aggressively encouraging the hospital to locate on their side of the county line by offering huge economic incentives.
Congratulations, Lake County commissioners. This is an enormous economic win for the future of your county. You have successfully capitalized on the Sumter County commissioner’s “gift.” No one would blame you for laughing at their ignorance.
It just doesn’t make sense for Oren Miller, Gary Search and Craig Estep to claim that more revenue is needed to roll back property taxes, but at the same time drive away tax-generating business investments. During their first year in office these new commissioners have not provided a long-range vision on how to shift the tax burden from homeowners to businesses. They have done nothing to encourage businesses to make their home in Sumter County and they have done plenty to stifle economic growth.
The great economist Walter Wriston once said: “Capital goes where it is welcome and stays where it is well treated.” Lake and Sumter counties have proven that people, investment-capital, and businesses are mobile. They won’t invest in tax-unfriendly counties, and they will be attracted to tax-friendlier places. Will this be a lesson learned for the three new Sumter County commissioners because the hospital had no problem finding someplace outside Sumter where they were more than welcomed to set up shop?

Marilyn Iskra
Village of Osceola Hills

 

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

New commissioners cost us a hospital

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Osceola Hills resident blames three Sumter County commissioners for pushing a new hospital into the arms of Lake County.

Statue of Liberty weeps as we shun valid asylum seekers

A Village of Buttonwood resident writes that the Statue of Liberty must be weeping at the sight of valid asylum seekers being turned away from our great nation.

Our politicians need to understand urgency of climate change

A Village of Mallory Square resident argues that our political leaders need to make climate change a priority. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Comparisons of Hitler and Trump shouldn’t spark outrage

A Village of St. Charles resident, in a Letter to the Editor, argues that people shouldn’t be outraged by comparisons of Trump and Hitler.

Don’t believe the Developer’s propaganda on Rep. Brett Hage

A Village of Belvedere resident points to a story praising state Rep. Brett Hage which appeared in the Developer-owned The Villages Daily Sun. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos