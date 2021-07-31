New commissioners cost us a hospital

To the Editor:

The new Sumter County commissioners have cost us a hospital. Oren Miller, Gary Search, and Craig Estep were laser-focused on punishing the Developer with no regard to the collateral damage that their excessive impact fee would have on all businesses wanting to expand in Sumter. Meanwhile, the Lake County commissioners were aggressively encouraging the hospital to locate on their side of the county line by offering huge economic incentives.

Congratulations, Lake County commissioners. This is an enormous economic win for the future of your county. You have successfully capitalized on the Sumter County commissioner’s “gift.” No one would blame you for laughing at their ignorance.

It just doesn’t make sense for Oren Miller, Gary Search and Craig Estep to claim that more revenue is needed to roll back property taxes, but at the same time drive away tax-generating business investments. During their first year in office these new commissioners have not provided a long-range vision on how to shift the tax burden from homeowners to businesses. They have done nothing to encourage businesses to make their home in Sumter County and they have done plenty to stifle economic growth.

The great economist Walter Wriston once said: “Capital goes where it is welcome and stays where it is well treated.” Lake and Sumter counties have proven that people, investment-capital, and businesses are mobile. They won’t invest in tax-unfriendly counties, and they will be attracted to tax-friendlier places. Will this be a lesson learned for the three new Sumter County commissioners because the hospital had no problem finding someplace outside Sumter where they were more than welcomed to set up shop?

Marilyn Iskra

Village of Osceola Hills