Residents will have a chance to meet local firefighters during an open house in The Villages.

The event will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday Aug. 3 at The Villages Fire Station #44 at 3035 S. Morse Blvd.

There will be firetruck demonstrations, tours of the fire station, free blood pressure check and free car seat installations. There will also be giveaways and light refreshments.