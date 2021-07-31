Statue of Liberty weeps as we shun valid asylum seekers

To the Editor:

It is common knowledge that over one million illegals have entered our southern border coming from over 141 countries, some from our enemies. Many are carrying COVID-19. In fact, Texas authorities report the virus is up over 900 percent among illegals. These illegals are not being tested and most not being treated. Many being bused to many parts of the USA. Yet, they are coming here not to escape persecution, but for a higher standard of living and free Biden goodies.

On the other hand, Cubans, who are being persecuted, seeking asylum and trying to escape communism, are being told by the dark shirted head of DHS and Biden, that Cubans are not welcome in the USA. In fact, yesterday 28 Cubans seeking asylum who arrived in Florida by raft, were quickly escorted back to Cuba by Joe’s Coast Guard. Shocking, pathetic, immoral and sick. We turn down valid asylum seekers who are risking their lives to come for freedom and so flagrantly send them back into serious danger — where they will perhaps all be executed.

Gio Linh

Village of Buttonwood