79.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, August 1, 2021
type here...

UF Health admits patient data may have been compromised in ransomware attack

By Meta Minton

Two months after a ransomware attack was launched on its computer systems, UF Health-The Villages Hospital is admitting that patient data may have been compromised.

The attack was discovered over the Memorial Day weekend at the hospital in The Villages and its sister medical center in Leesburg. Although UF Health initially shrugged it off as a “glitch,” the truth poured out through accounts of patients and staff who described the nightmare which accompanied the ransomware attack. One staffer described it as being back in the “stone age.”

UF Health announced June 25 that the electronic medical record system was back up and running, but indicated that patient data had remained safe and secure.

However, UF Health released a statement Friday indicating that birthdates, Social Security numbers and other personal data may have been exposed May 29-31. Patients who may have had their data compromised are being contacted by the hospital. If you believe your data was compromised but don’t hear from the hospital by Aug. 16, you should call the hospital at (833) 909-3926, weekdays only.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

New commissioners cost us a hospital

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Osceola Hills resident blames three Sumter County commissioners for pushing a new hospital into the arms of Lake County.

Statue of Liberty weeps as we shun valid asylum seekers

A Village of Buttonwood resident writes that the Statue of Liberty must be weeping at the sight of valid asylum seekers being turned away from our great nation.

Our politicians need to understand urgency of climate change

A Village of Mallory Square resident argues that our political leaders need to make climate change a priority. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Comparisons of Hitler and Trump shouldn’t spark outrage

A Village of St. Charles resident, in a Letter to the Editor, argues that people shouldn’t be outraged by comparisons of Trump and Hitler.

Don’t believe the Developer’s propaganda on Rep. Brett Hage

A Village of Belvedere resident points to a story praising state Rep. Brett Hage which appeared in the Developer-owned The Villages Daily Sun. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos