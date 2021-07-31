UF Health admits patient data may have been compromised in ransomware attack

Two months after a ransomware attack was launched on its computer systems, UF Health-The Villages Hospital is admitting that patient data may have been compromised.

The attack was discovered over the Memorial Day weekend at the hospital in The Villages and its sister medical center in Leesburg. Although UF Health initially shrugged it off as a “glitch,” the truth poured out through accounts of patients and staff who described the nightmare which accompanied the ransomware attack. One staffer described it as being back in the “stone age.”

UF Health announced June 25 that the electronic medical record system was back up and running, but indicated that patient data had remained safe and secure.

However, UF Health released a statement Friday indicating that birthdates, Social Security numbers and other personal data may have been exposed May 29-31. Patients who may have had their data compromised are being contacted by the hospital. If you believe your data was compromised but don’t hear from the hospital by Aug. 16, you should call the hospital at (833) 909-3926, weekdays only.