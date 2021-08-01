CDC data shows COVID hospitalizations up 64 percent in Sumter County

COVID-19 hospitalizations rose by 64 percent in Sumter County, according to tracking information on the Centers for Disease Control website.

It would stand to reason that the majority of those admissions were at UF Health-The Villages Hospital, the largest hospital in Sumter County.

The positivity rate for COVID-19 was at 15.21 percent last week in Sumter County, according to the CDC. That was un uptick of 1.35 percent over the previous week.

In Marion County, the positivity rate last week was 25.64 percent, up 6.54 percent. Hospital admissions related to COVID-19 were up by 77 percent.

In Lake County, the positivity rate stood at 22.72 percent, climbing 5.43 percent. COVID-19 hospital admissions were up 38.10 percent in Lake County, according to the CDC data.

There were 409 deaths statewide during the same reporting period.

Wal-Mart and Publix have announced that employees will return to wearing masks.

Masks will remain optional for students at The Villages Charter School which begins classes this week.