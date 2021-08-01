86.4 F
The Villages
Sunday, August 1, 2021
CDD 12 workshop to set stage for taking over deed compliance from Developer

By Meta Minton

Community Development District 12 will take a major step this week toward taking over deed compliance responsibilities from the Developer.

The CDD 12 Board of Supervisors will meet in a special workshop session at 1:30 p.m. Thursday at the Everglades Recreation Center. The meeting is open to the public.

For some residents of the Village of Fenney, the change can’t happen fast enough.

Resident Nancy Young said she has been watching the deterioration of two homes – a designer home at 5751 Sea Grapes Way and another home in the Cypress Villas. The owner of the properties, a chiropractor in Arkansas, purchased the home in The Villages in 2018. She died the next year in Arkansas.

When the neglect of the properties got out of hand (and her complaints to The Villages went unanswered) Young turned to Villages-News.com. After a story was published, a crew showed up and cut the grass.

Village of Fenney resident Kim Ruppert has complained about an abandoned property in her neighborhood. She has been so frustrated with the lack of a response, she has threatened to move out of The Villages.

CDD 12’s takeover of deed compliance responsibilities would likely go a long way to resolving these issues. Community Standards has a solid track record of responding to residents’ complaints and verifying violations.

