Driver who knocked down four gate arms could escape prosecution

A driver who deliberately knocked down four gate arms in The Villages is poised to escape prosecution on criminal charges.

Timothy Walter Henshaw, 56, of Fruitland Park, was arrested Nov. 10 on four counts of criminal mischief after he was caught on video surveillance knocking down the gate arms with a pickup truck.

Last month in Sumter County Court, Henshaw entered into a pre-trial intervention contract that could enable him to avoid prosecution if he lives up to the terms of the deal. The terms include making restitution to The Villages Property Management in the amount of $1,000 for the damage to the gates.

The replacement of each gate arm costs $250, and The Villages District Office aggressively pursues any motorists responsible for knocking down gate arms. Many wind up paying through their automobile insurance.

The Philadelphia native was arrested in 2019 after Fruitland Park police were called to his home at 413 Tropic Circle where a woman was “very upset, breathing rapidly and crying.” She told police she “fell.” He was arrested on a felony charge of battery, but the prosecutor’s office decided not to pursue the case.