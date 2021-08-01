86.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, August 1, 2021
type here...

The Paisans Club not the only club facing a seating reduction

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

I am the president of The Jazz Lovers’ Club of The Villages.
For years we have used the theater rooms in various rec centers to hold fundraising concerts to support our Bob Washington Jazz Scholarships. We have featured The Glenn Miller Orchestra, The Duke Ellington Orchestra, The Tommy Dorsey Orchestra, and The Four Freshmen.
I have a contract with the Four Freshmen to perform on December 8 at Mulberry Rec Center. I have always been able to have around 400 seats, depending on the particular center, in auditorium seating. This would provide us with a profit that would go a long way toward helping fund our annual $15,000 award package.
I am now confronted by a change to 265 seats – a level that will cost more money than I will take in in tickets. The Paisans Club is not the only club affected. While our monthly meeting with professional live jazz hasn’t been materially changed, our fundraising capabilities certainly have. We are looking at alternative venues and methods of appeal. We have been an active club in The Villages since 1996 and value the support of the Recreation Department and jazz-loving Villagers.

Walter Griffith
Village of Poinciana

 

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

One fact is conveniently omitted about Jan. 6

A Village of Belvedere resident, in a Letter to the Editor, objects to a previous letter writer’s assertion that the “responsible” persons should pay for the Jan. 6 mayhem at the U.S. Capitol.

The Paisans Club not the only club facing a seating reduction

The leader of a club contends The Italian Paisans Club is not the only group facing a seating reduction in The Villages. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Lost golf cart keys

A Village of Orange Blossom Gardens resident is missing a set of keys and is looking for some help.

New commissioners cost us a hospital

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Osceola Hills resident blames three Sumter County commissioners for pushing a new hospital into the arms of Lake County.

Statue of Liberty weeps as we shun valid asylum seekers

A Village of Buttonwood resident writes that the Statue of Liberty must be weeping at the sight of valid asylum seekers being turned away from our great nation.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos