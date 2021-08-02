79.4 F
Lady Lake police nab suspect in theft of catalytic converter

By Meta Minton

Wayne Brockmeyer
A Lady Lake police officer nabbed a suspect in the theft of a catalytic converter from a vehicle.

The officer spotted a man wearing a camouflage hat driving a gray Chevrolet Monte Carlo at about 7 a.m. Sunday and recalled the hat looked similar to one he had seen worn by a suspect captured on surveillance a few days earlier in the theft of a catalytic converter. During a traffic stop on County Road 25 at Griffin Avenue, the driver was identified as 33-year-old Wayne Brockmeyer of Weirsdale.

Brockmeyer said he “only drove the car that night and did not cut the catalytic converter out from the van,” according to the arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. He said his “close friends” were the ones who removed the catalytic converter, but would not provide their names to police.

Catalytic converters have become a hot commodity for thieves due to the precious metals they contain.

Brockmeyer was found to be in possession of several items which could have been potentially used in the theft of the catalytic converter, including a reciprocating saw with blades, extension cord, bolt cutters and a power inverter. He was also in possession of a pipe believed to be used for smoking narcotics.

Brockmeyer was arrested on charges of grand theft, criminal mischief and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was booked at the Lake County Jail on $5,000 bond.

