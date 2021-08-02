79.4 F
The Villages
Monday, August 2, 2021
Police officer saves life of Villager who collapsed at town square

By Meta Minton

A police officer has been honored for saving the life of a Villager who collapsed at town square.

Luther Tinsley, 79, had been dancing May 21 at Spanish Springs Town Square when he suddenly collapsed.

By Tinsley’s own account, he had, “No pulse, no heartbeat and was not breathing.”

Officer Jacob Clark was on patrol at the square and quickly moved in to begin performing CPR. He kept performing CPR for 10 minutes.

Officer Jacob Clark with Villager Luther Tinsley
Officer Jacob Clark with Villager Luther Tinsley

EMS personnel arrived on the scene and transported Tinsley to UF Health-The Villages Hospital Emergency Room. He was found to be bleeding in the upper gastrointestinal tract and was placed on life support for four days. He was finally discharged from the hospital on July 2.

He eventually made his way to the lobby of the Lady Lake Police Department and met the police officer who saved his life – for the first time since their encounter at the square.

Tinsley had a chance to thank the officer who saved his life when they both appeared Monday night before the Lady Lake Commission.

Clark was honored by Police Chief Robert Tempesta with the meritorious service award.

Tinsley said he will be forever grateful.

“God had policeman Clark at the right place and at the right time,” Tinsley said.

He said he is continuing to recover and is thankful to all those who have prayed for him.

“Life is a precious gift from God,” Tinsley said.

