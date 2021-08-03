Community Watch camera leads to arrest of suspected stalker in BMW

A 62-year-old Villager already convicted of stalking is in more trouble after he was caught on surveillance in the vicinity of a home where his estranged girlfriend sought refuge.

Christopher John Drennen, 62, who resides at 650 Bainan Place in the Village of Winifred, has been placed on probation following his arrest in February after he stalked his estranged girlfriend, then a resident of the Village of Winifred.

Drennen is facing a new charge in Marion County that he violated a court order in June when he drove by the home of his estranged girlfriend’s man friend in the Village of Chatham. A neighbor reported seeing Drennen, who was free on bond at the time, at the wheel of a gray 2017 BMW convertible with “blaring loud music” playing, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. The injunction barred Drennen from the residence in Chatham.

Community Watch provided surveillance images captured at the Village of Chatham gate that showed Drennen’s vehicle entering the area on Legacy Lane. The neighbor said she was out watering her plants when she witnessed Drennen’s drive-by visit. The neighbor texted the homeowner to let him know that Drennen was in the area.

Drennen was originally arrested in February in The Villages after his estranged girlfriend called 911 when the Iowa native allegedly showed up and began banging on her bedroom window in the early morning hours at her home near the Winifred pool. He had been there earlier in the week causing a disturbance and had been trespassed from the property. She had already been in touch with law enforcement due to numerous text messages he had sent to her and vulgar voice messages, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.