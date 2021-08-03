DUI suspect arrested near Shay Gate after crashes in The Villages

A drunk driving suspect was arrested near the Shay Gate after leaving the scene of two crashes in The Villages.

The first crash was reported at 8:21 p.m. Monday at 1605 W. Schwartz Blvd. on the Historic Side of The Villages and involved a white SUV which hit a homeowner’s parked car, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. The second crash was reported at 8:35 p.m. in the area of Tarrson Boulevard and Weeping Willow Avenue by a witness who had followed the white SUV from the first crash and then saw it hit a speed limit sign. The white SUV continued on before ending up in a front lawn at 1006 Shay Blvd.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found that the white SUV had front end damage. The driver, identified as 31-year-old Peter Joseph Stimpson of Lady Lake, appeared to be “extremely confused” and “mumbled incoherently,” the arrest report said. He admitted he had consumed four to five Keystone beers. A check revealed his driver’s license had been terminated in March.

A bag containing 9 grams of marijuana was found in his vehicle. He refused to participate in field sobriety exercises and was transported for evaluation to a local hospital where he refused to provide a urine specimen.

The New Jersey native was arrested on charges of driving while under the influence, possession of marijuana and driving without a valid license. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $2,000 bond.